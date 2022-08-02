Addverb Tech plans to have 300 staff at Pune software development centre by March 2023

Robotics and automation company Addverb Technologies has started its software development centre in Pune with 120 employees.

The Reliance group firm plans to hire another 180 employees at the centre by the end of March 2023, taking the total headcount to 300.

''The launch of the new centre is aligned with the company's vision of becoming the largest manufacturer of robots in the world that will provide capacity for new growth opportunities. The company will begin by housing 120 individuals, and by the end of FY'23, it plans to employ 180 more individuals,'' Addverb said in a statement on Tuesday.

Pune is a strategic choice for the new centre and will help improve its service network across South and West India. It is also a quality base for engineering and management colleges which would help the company tap local talent working on technologies like AI, ML and Cloud, Addverb Technologies Co-Founder Satish Shukla said.

The new centre will have teams from Software Development, IT Support, IT Infrastructure, Automation, Marketing, and Business Development.

Addverb provides warehouse automation solutions to different customers across various sectors, including FMCG and pharma. They include Unilever, Reliance, Flipkart, Amazon, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Marico, Dabur, ITC and Patanjali.

The centre will help Addverb in improving its delivery network and provide innovative software solutions for its clients in the domain of robotics and automation, the statement said.

The company has operations in Singapore, Australia, the Netherlands, and the USA and employs more than 2,000 people in India directly and indirectly.

Addverb has plans to make its Greater Noida unit one of the largest robotic manufacturing facilities in the world by creating 3,000 direct and indirect job opportunities. It already has a world-class manufacturing facility, R&D centre, and experience centre called Bot Valley which employs about 800 people.

