ASEAN urges de-escalation of tensions over Taiwan

Reuters | Phnom Penh | Updated: 03-08-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 17:15 IST
  • Cambodia

Foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) expressed concern on Wednesday over rising tensions concerning Taiwan, an official from chair country Cambodia said.

ASEAN hopes all sides will try their best to de-escalate tensions on Taiwan and avoid actions that contribute to an escalation, Kung Phoak, Secretary of State of Cambodia's foreign ministry, told a news conference.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

