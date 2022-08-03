Left Menu

TVS tyre business rises over 30 pc in last two years in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-08-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 19:26 IST
TVS tyre business rises over 30 pc in last two years in Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

Two and three-wheeler tyre brand TVS Eurogrip has grown its business by over 30 per cent in the last two years in Rajasthan and looks to continue the growth story, a company official said.

The company is also looking forward to become a market leader across the state.

''Rajasthan has and always will be a very important market for TVS Eurogrip. We have grown our business by over 30 per cent in the last two years and with all the initiatives planned for the state, we are poised to continue this growth story.

''The brand is looking to augment its position in the state in the coming year and head towards market leadership,'' P Madhavan, EVP - Sales and Marketing at TVS Srichakra Ltd told reporters here on Wednesday.

He said that the company presently has a strong network of distributors and retailers in Rajasthan with a presence in all 33 districts and a direct presence in 30 of these districts.

The brand is currently market leader in districts such as Ajmer, Barmer, Chittorgarh, Jaisalmer, Nagaur, Pali, and Sirohi, according to the company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global
3
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global
4
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022