Toyota Q1 profit slides 42%, falls short of estimates

In the same period a year earlier, Toyota reported a 997.4 billion yen profit. ($1 = 133.7200 yen)

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 04-08-2022 09:59 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 09:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Japan's Toyota Motor Corp on Thursday posted a worse-than-expected 42% drop in first-quarter operating profit, as auto production was curbed by COVID-19 restrictions on factories in China and a global semiconductor shortage.

Operating profit for the three months ended June 30 fell to 578.66 billion yen ($4.3 billion), falling far short of the average 845.8 billion yen profit estimated by 10 analysts, according to Refinitiv data. In the same period a year earlier, Toyota reported a 997.4 billion yen profit. ($1 = 133.7200 yen)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

