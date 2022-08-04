Left Menu

FTSE 100 flat ahead of BoE rate hike

Around 1100 GMT, the British central bank is likely to raise its key lending rate by 50 basis points to 1.75%, its highest level since late-2008 at the start of the global financial crisis. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was flat at 7,444.93, while the domestically focussed midcap index held its ground at 20,096.10.

The FTSE 100 index was flat on Thursday, ahead of what is expected to be the biggest interest rate hike since 1995 by the Bank of England in its efforts to stop inflation becoming entrenched in Britain's economy. Around 1100 GMT, the British central bank is likely to raise its key lending rate by 50 basis points to 1.75%, its highest level since late-2008 at the start of the global financial crisis.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was flat at 7,444.93, while the domestically focussed midcap index held its ground at 20,096.10. Shares of Unilever Plc fell 0.8%, weighing the most in the FTSE 100, after Ben & Jerry's independent board said the company had frozen its directors' salaries last month as a pressure tactic.

