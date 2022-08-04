Trinity Prime Media Solutions and Consulting bags 3 E4M Golden Mikes Awards 2022

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 4 (ANI/PNN): Hyderabad-based Media and consulting firm Trinity Prime has bagged 3 major awards at the E4M Golden Mikes for 2022. The Gala Radio Advertising Awards event was held in Mumbai on August 3, 2022. Being the Only media agency from South India to win 3 coveted awards for its creative and strategy execution for Nagarjuna Cement, the flagship company of NCL Group, Trinity Prime won in the categories of Best Creative, best effective campaign and Best Radio Campaign in South India.

Speaking on occasion, Naveen Saxena, Founder of Trinity Prime, said, "We are elated and thrilled to win the prestigious awards. Our client NCL Industries Limited vested a lot of faith in our work and gave us the freedom to come out with some outstanding creatives and strategies. Winning through a nomination of more than 300 hundred entries in various categories from across the country has energized us to even more extra efforts to bring out more outstanding work in the near future." Adding to it, Naveen says, "As the regional content gains more prominence, we are happy to announce the launch of our short films production unit, which would be releasing the shorter format films and series shortly in regional languages. We are working with the finest upcoming artists, musicians and Directors to ensure some fresh and enriching content is released from our end.

Since its inception in 2019, Trinity Prime Media Solutions and Consulting has been delivering result-oriented, creative and strategic media solutions to its clients. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)