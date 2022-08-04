Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Thursday said that it has signed its first hotel under the Taj brand in Ranthambore, Rajasthan.

The currently 60-room operational hotel, under a management contract with The Footprints Ranthambore, will be rebranded as Taj post upgradation, IHCL said in a statement.

''Introducing the Taj brand in Ranthambore will further elevate the tourism potential of this destination. We are delighted to partner with The Footprints Ranthambore for this project,'' IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 19 hotels across brands in Rajasthan, including seven under development. *** ReNew Power, HSBC India partner to educate 35,000 students on solar, climate change * ReNew Power on Thursday said it has partnered with HSBC India to educate students of 75 schools on solar power and impact of climate change in three states.

Under the partnership, around 35,000 students will be given knowledge on the said subjects through 75 digital labs set up at each school, the company said in a statement.

A sum of Rs 15 crore will be spent over the next two years on the initiative, it said.

''The programme's objective is to enhance access to learning, including digital education, and create practical awareness about the importance of fighting climate change for a better, greener and cleaner future for India,'' Vaishali Sinha, Chief Sustainability Officer at ReNew, said.

ReNew is one of the largest renewable energy Independent Power Producers (IPPs) in India. HSBC India offers banking and financial services through 26 branches across 14 cities. *** Shriram Mutual Fund to unveil new liquid fund on Aug 17 * Shriram Mutual Fund on Thursday said it would introduce a liquid fund on August 17.

''While in the medium and long term we will build the processes, simplify the products and provide solutions to the common man,'' Shriram Asset Management Company Director Subhasri Sriram said.

She also said the group is re-energising its mutual fund business.

''It has brought in a new investor Mission-1 investments. Along with the new partner, Shriram Group has planned to democratise mutual investments in the country using a large client base,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)