Left Menu

Sebi amends mutual fund rules

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 17:54 IST
Sebi amends mutual fund rules
  • Country:
  • India

Sebi has amended mutual fund rules to remove the applicability of the definition of ''associate'' to sponsors that invest in various companies on behalf of the beneficiaries of insurance policies.

The new rules will become effective from September 3, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a notification.

The regulator's board approved the proposal last month.

''The definition of associate shall not be applicable to such sponsors, which invest in various companies on behalf of the beneficiaries of insurance policies or such other schemes,'' the regulator said.

Under the rules, associate includes a person who directly or indirectly, by himself, or in combination with relatives, exercises control over the Asset Management Company (AMC) or the trustee, among others.

At present, there are 43 mutual fund houses, which together manage assets worth nearly Rs 38 lakh crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation routes -official media

Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation route...

 Taiwan
3
EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

 Global
4
14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022