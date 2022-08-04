Left Menu

BHEL Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 188 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 18:07 IST
BHEL Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 188 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) on Thursday reported a narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 187.99 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The consolidated net loss of the company stood at Rs 448.20 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Its total income from operations was at Rs 4,742.28 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal, compared to Rs 2,966.77 crore in Q1 FY22.

Expenses were at Rs 5,006.50 crore as against Rs 3,572.12 crore earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation routes -official media

Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation route...

 Taiwan
3
EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

 Global
4
14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022