BHEL Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 188 cr

State-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) on Thursday reported a narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 187.99 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The consolidated net loss of the company stood at Rs 448.20 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Its total income from operations was at Rs 4,742.28 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal, compared to Rs 2,966.77 crore in Q1 FY22.

Expenses were at Rs 5,006.50 crore as against Rs 3,572.12 crore earlier.

