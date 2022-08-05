Encounter breaks out in J-K's Kulgam

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

''Encounter has started at Redwani area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,'' a police spokesman tweeted.

There were no reports of any casualties so far on either side, a police official said.

