Encounter breaks out in J-K's Kulgam

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.Encounter has started at Redwani area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, a police spokesman tweeted.There were no reports of any casualties so far on either side, a police official said. PTI MIJ CK
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-08-2022 12:33 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 12:28 IST
An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.
''Encounter has started at Redwani area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,'' a police spokesman tweeted.
There were no reports of any casualties so far on either side, a police official said.
