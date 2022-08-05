Left Menu

Encounter breaks out in J-K's Kulgam

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.Encounter has started at Redwani area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, a police spokesman tweeted.There were no reports of any casualties so far on either side, a police official said. PTI MIJ CK

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-08-2022 12:33 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 12:28 IST
Encounter breaks out in J-K's Kulgam
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

''Encounter has started at Redwani area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,'' a police spokesman tweeted.

There were no reports of any casualties so far on either side, a police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwanese source

Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwan...

 Taiwan
2
IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

 India
3
China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile dealers body

China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile de...

 India
4
Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022