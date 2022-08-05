Zelto certified as a Great Place to Work for second consecutive year

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Zelto (AdPushup Software India (P) Ltd.) has been certified as a great workplace for a second consecutive year by Great Place to Work® Institute. Great Place to Work® Certification is the highly acclaimed & most definitive 'Employer-of-Choice' recognition that organisations aspire to achieve. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Zelto was assessed on two qualifying criteria - Trust Index(c) and Culture Audit(c).

Trust Index(c) is assessed through a comprehensive employee survey to analyse the trust level within the organisation whereas culture audit assesses the policies, programs, practices and day-to-day management behaviours of the organisation. "At Zelto, we believe that a high ownership and trust based culture is the key to organisational success. It brings us an immense sense of pride to be recognised as a great place to work once again, with an even better score than previous years and it is a testament to our vibrant and thriving 'Employees First' culture that values competence, transparency & autonomy," said Ankit Oberoi, CEO & Founder, Zelto.

In addition to the existing policies and constant efforts in building a workplace which supports work life balance, the company organised several workshops and tailor-made sessions for the employees including further optimising the induction and onboarding process, enhanced feedback mechanisms, transparent and factual data-based evaluations, companywide yearly rewards and recognitions and introducing dynamic hybrid work model. "It's certainly an achievement to receive recognition for our efforts in creating an employee first culture, for the second time. We take pride in our employee centred approaches which has enabled us to provide a high growth & conducive working environment to our employees," said Dr Aditi Banerjee, Director- HR, Zelto.

The second year Great Place to Work certified company is actively hiring for multiple positions currently and aims to reach a 200-employee mark by the end of current year. Zelto grew its workforce from a 107-employee's team in Q4 2021 to over 130 people currently. "Being in a niche industry, we hire high-potential young talent and train them for skills. We have several open positions across verticals, and we are looking for the right culture fit, and goal driven individuals," added Dr Aditi.

Speaking about the company's culture code, Dr Aditi said, "Our culture is what makes us stand out, and five cornerstones of our culture are Customer Obsession, Intellectual humility, Integrity, We > Me, Problem Solving Mindset. We do everything keeping our customers at the core, our team favours humility over pride and practises radical honesty without being a logic bully. We are mission obsessed creative thinkers working towards one common goal who always believe in doing the right thing each time." Zelto is focusing on building the leaders of tomorrow and nurturing their innate talents to help them grow in a dynamic industry like ad tech.

