China's July exports grow 18.0%, imports up 2.3%
China's exports grew 18.0% in July from a year earlier, the fastest pace since January 2022 and beating analysts' expectations, while imports rose 2.3%, customs data showed on Sunday. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected exports to rise 15.0% after a solid 17.9% gain in June. Imports were expected to rise 3.7% after edging up 1.0% in the previous month.
Imports were expected to rise 3.7% after edging up 1.0% in the previous month. China posted a record trade surplus of $101.26 billion in July, versus a forecast for a $90.0 billion surplus in the poll and a $97.94 billion surplus in June.
