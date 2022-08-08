Dezerv raises $21 mn in funding led by Accel

Left Menu

Portfolio management startup Dezerv on Monday said it has raised USD 21 million about Rs 159 crore in Series A funding led by Accel.Existing investors Matrix Partners India and Elevation Capital also participated in the funding round.The fresh round of funding came after the startup claimed that it has facilitated the investment of over Rs 800 crore through its platform.With this fundraise, it Dezerv intends to focus on strengthening the user experience, introducing new investment opportunities and growing the talent pool within the company, the company said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2022 12:29 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 12:29 IST
Portfolio management startup Dezerv on Monday said it has raised USD 21 million (about Rs 159 crore) in Series A funding led by Accel.

Existing investors Matrix Partners India and Elevation Capital also participated in the funding round.

The fresh round of funding came after the startup claimed that it has facilitated the investment of over Rs 800 crore through its platform.

''With this fundraise, it (Dezerv) intends to focus on strengthening the user experience, introducing new investment opportunities and growing the talent pool within the company,'' the company said in a statement. Dezerv was founded in 2021 by Sandeep Jethwani, Vaibhav Porwal and Sahil Contractor, who claim to have over 50 years of collective experience in managing over Rs 50,000 crore. ''This fundraise is one more step towards our mission of delivering real investment expertise to India's working professionals. The overwhelming response in our early days coupled with this fundraising from three of India's top venture capital funds further strengthens our mission. We are excited to welcome Accel to the partnership, as we are with the continued support from Matrix Partners India and Elevation Capital,'' Jethwani said.

