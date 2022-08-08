Left Menu

Aviation sector expected to employ 1 lakh more people in next 2 years: MoCA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2022 17:22 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 17:22 IST
Aviation sector expected to employ 1 lakh more people in next 2 years: MoCA
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian aviation sector is expected to directly employ 1 lakh more people in the next two years, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has told a parliamentary committee.

''Conservative estimates show that the current direct employment in the aviation and aeronautical manufacturing sector is around 2,50,000 employees,'' the MoCA told the Parliamentary Committee on Estimates, according to a report tabled in Lok Sabha on Monday.

This figure of 2,50,000 includes pilots, cabin crew, engineer, technicians, airport staff, ground handling, cargo, retail, security, administrative and sales staff.

''This is expected to increase to around 3,50,000 by 2024,'' the MoCA said.

The ministry said the ratio of indirect to direct jobs in aviation is around 4:8.

''To cater to the expected traffic growth, the fleet size of Indian carriers is expected to grow substantially which would require an additional... around 10,000 pilots during the next five years,'' it added.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said the country's aviation sector is poised for phenomenal and healthy growth in terms of passengers, aircraft and airports, with the number of air travellers projected to touch 40 crore by 2027.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022