Parliament passes Gati Shakti bill

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 17:26 IST
Parliament passes Gati Shakti bill
Parliament Monday passed a bill to convert the National Rail and Transportation University, a deemed-to-be-university, into Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, an autonomous central institution.

The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, which also seeks to expand the scope of the University from beyond the railways to cover the entire transport sector to support the ambitious growth and modernisation in the field, was passed by a voice vote after a brief discussion.

Union Railways and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw responded to the debate on the bill.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

