Parliament passes Gati Shakti bill
- Country:
- India
Parliament Monday passed a bill to convert the National Rail and Transportation University, a deemed-to-be-university, into Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, an autonomous central institution.
The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, which also seeks to expand the scope of the University from beyond the railways to cover the entire transport sector to support the ambitious growth and modernisation in the field, was passed by a voice vote after a brief discussion.
Union Railways and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw responded to the debate on the bill.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Govt proposes revamp of telecom rules to keep pace with modernisation
Disruption of Parliament should only be done in extreme situation, not become norm: Cong leader Manish Tewari.
Disruption of Parliament should be done in 'extreme situation', not become norm: Manish Tewari
Parliamentarians should seriously introspect whether disruption is at all 'legitimate tactic': Cong MP Manish Tewari to PTI.
Parliament as an institution and legislative assemblies collectively have become irrelevant to national discourse: Manish Tewari.