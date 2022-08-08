Left Menu

Reserve Bank has taken steps to promote rupee as preferred currency for global trade: FM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 19:28 IST
Reserve Bank has taken steps to promote rupee as preferred currency for global trade: FM
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has taken steps to promote rupee as the preferred currency for global trade in order to promote exports.

Last month, RBI asked banks to put in place additional arrangements for export and import transactions in Indian rupees in view of increasing interest of the global trading community in the domestic currency.

''RBI has put in place the arrangement for invoicing, payment, and settlement of exports/imports in INR in order to promote growth of global trade with emphasis on exports from India and to support the increasing interest of global trading community in INR,'' she said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

According to the minister, the central bank has put in place the arrangement in order to promote growth of global trade by reducing the dependence on hard currency, with emphasis on exports from India and to support the increasing interest of global trading community in INR.

She also noted that an increase in exports may help reduce the trade deficit.

The framework allowing invoicing and payments for international trade in INR is applicable for any partner country seeking to undertake trade with India in INR in terms of RBI circular.

As per the RBI circular, the approval process is that for opening of Special INR Vostro accounts, banks of partner countries may approach Authorised Dealer (AD) banks in India which may seek approval from RBI with details of the arrangement.

In another reply, Sitharaman said the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) is a one-year personal accident insurance scheme, renewable from year to year and is available on pan-India basis to bank or post office account holders in the age group 18 to 70 years who give their consent to join and enable auto-debit.

The scheme offers coverage for Rs 2 lakh in case of accidental death or total permanent disability and Rs 1 lakh for partial permanent disability due to an accident, she said.

The minister said the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) is a one-year life insurance scheme, renewable from year to year and is available on pan India basis to bank or post office account holders in the age group 18 to 50 years who give their consent to join and enable auto-debit.

The scheme offers coverage for Rs 2 lakh in case of death due to any reason.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

