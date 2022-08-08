Mahindra & Mahindra launches Jeeto Plus CNG CharSau * Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Monday expanded its Small Commercial Vehicle (SCV) range with the launch of the new Jeeto Plus CNG ''CharSau'', priced at Rs 5.26 lakh (ex-showroom Pune).

The vehicles offer a range of up to 400 km and a mileage of 35.1 kms per kilogram and has been developed to cater to the last-mile connectivity and logistics requirements of the transporters, the company said.

It will be manufactured at M&M Ltd's Zaheerabad plant in Telangana and will be available across all dealerships of the company, it said.

*** Blue Dart to launch 15 new retail stories on August 15 * * Express logistics company Blue Dart on Monday announced its plans to launch 15 new retail stores in Tier-I and Tier-II cities on August 15 to strengthen its network in the country.

The new stores will be set up in Odisha, Assam, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, the company said.

Blue Dart already had 700 retail stores (with DHL) pan India.

*** NueGo begins electric bus services on Bhopal-Indore route * Premium electric inter-city coach services brand NueGo on Monday commenced its operations with the introduction of services on the Bhopal - Indore route, offering customers seats at Rs 359. The company said it plans to expand these services soon on the Delhi - Chandigarh and Delhi - Dehradun routes as well. The new coach services feature live coach tracking, drop point geo-location, and monitored in-coach CCTV surveillance. These electric coaches can run 250 kilometers on a single charge, it said.

