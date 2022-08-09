AIE crash survivors, victims' families pool money to build hospital building for rescuers in Kerala

The survivors and families of those who died in the Air India Express flight crash at Karipur international airport two years ago have raised an amount of Rs 50 lakh to construct a hospital building for the locals, who rushed to the spot and carried out the rescue operation.

The building will be constructed for a Public Health Centre (PHC), the only government health facility near the crash site.

They have pooled money from the compensation they received to construct the building for the PHC to display their gratitude to those who carried out the daring rescue operation on that eventful night.

An action forum, which was formed under the Malabar Development Forum (MDF), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the District Medical Officer (DMO) on August 7, the second anniversary of the accident, to construct the hospital building for the PHC with in-patient facility, a pharmacy and a laboratory.

The action forum which includes the survivors and the families of 184 passengers have contributed a sum of Rs 50 lakh for the purpose, MDF Chairman Abdurahiman Edakkuni told PTI. ''On the day of the accident, the nearest hospital was around eight kms away. There is a PHC just 300 meters away from the crash site but lacks facilities. So the forum has decided to construct the hospital for the first-responders who saved many lives on that fateful night. It's a manner of showing gratitude to the locals who rushed to help the passengers,'' Edakkuni said.

Eighteen people, including the pilot and co-pilot, were killed when the AIE flight with 190 people on board from Dubai overshot the tabletop runway here on August 7, 2020 and fell into a 35-feet valley and broke into pieces on impact.

The MoU was signed by Kozhikode DMO, R Renuka, and Edakkuni, the chairman of MDF. ''As soon as the health department gives nod, the construction will begin'', Edakkuni said.

Almost everyone received the insurance compensation, thanks to the Forum, which brought in foreign lawyers to fight for the claim with the Airline and the insurance company.

Sources said the insurance amount varies from person to person based on the injuries they suffered in the plane crash.

''Some received Rs 7 lakh and many received over Rs 1 crore. Those who suffered grievous injuries have received over Rs 5 crore. It's all based on the injuries they suffered in the crash,'' sources said.

The government had also given compensation for the victims and their families soon after the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)