Talks between union and UK container port Felixstowe end without deal

Talks between the Unite union and Britain's biggest container port Felixstowe aimed at averting strike action later this month have ended without an agreement being reached, the port said on Tuesday. More than 1,900 workers at Felixstowe plan eight days of strikes from Aug. 21 in a dispute over pay, union Unite said last week, threatening the arrival of goods.

"We are disappointed and regret that despite our best efforts we have still been unable to reach an agreement with the hourly branch of Unite," a spokesperson for Hutchison Ports, which operates Felixstowe Docks, said following talks between the two sides on Monday. The port had previously increased its pay offer to 7% from 5% and said it had now also offered a lump sum of 500 pounds ($604) on top.

"The hourly branch of Unite has again rejected the port’s improved position and refused to put it to its members," the spokesperson said. "The union has rejected the company's offer to meet again." ($1 = 0.8283 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)