Chhattisgarh: Three of family killed after locomotive hits four-wheeler at level crossing

Three members of a family were killed after their vehicle was hit by a locomotive at a level crossing in Chhattisgarh's Baloda Bazaar district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 10 km from Hathbandh railway station under Suhela police station limits late on Monday night, an official said.

A four-wheeler with eight persons onboard was hit by a locomotive at an unmanned level crossing on a private railway track, said Narendra Singh, the station house officer of Suhela police station.

Eshwari Dewangan (45), Babulal Dewangan (65) and Manju Dewangan (27), all residents of Baloda Bazaar, were killed in the accident, he said.

Eshwari and Babulal died on the spot, while Manju succumbed to her injuries on the way to a hospital, the official said.

The injured were immediately rushed to Suhela community health, from where three were referred to Dr B R Ambedkar Memorial Hospital Raipur, he said.

The private railway track belongs to a cement company and the level crossing is unmanned. People in the area have been demanding a barrier and a gatekeeper at the crossing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)