Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Three of family killed after locomotive hits four-wheeler at level crossing

PTI | Balodabazaar | Updated: 09-08-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 15:20 IST
Chhattisgarh: Three of family killed after locomotive hits four-wheeler at level crossing
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three members of a family were killed after their vehicle was hit by a locomotive at a level crossing in Chhattisgarh's Baloda Bazaar district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 10 km from Hathbandh railway station under Suhela police station limits late on Monday night, an official said.

A four-wheeler with eight persons onboard was hit by a locomotive at an unmanned level crossing on a private railway track, said Narendra Singh, the station house officer of Suhela police station.

Eshwari Dewangan (45), Babulal Dewangan (65) and Manju Dewangan (27), all residents of Baloda Bazaar, were killed in the accident, he said.

Eshwari and Babulal died on the spot, while Manju succumbed to her injuries on the way to a hospital, the official said.

The injured were immediately rushed to Suhela community health, from where three were referred to Dr B R Ambedkar Memorial Hospital Raipur, he said.

The private railway track belongs to a cement company and the level crossing is unmanned. People in the area have been demanding a barrier and a gatekeeper at the crossing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

 Australia
2
OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

 Global
3
Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

 Russian Federation
4
Fish passes can reconnect species with habitats blocked by dams – here’s how they work

Fish passes can reconnect species with habitats blocked by dams – here’s how...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022