Finance ministry invites application for PFRDA chairperson post

The government has started the search for a successor to Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) chairman Supratim Bandyopadhyay whose term is ending in January next year.

PFRDA chairperson holds office for five years or till the age of 65 years.

The chairperson is entitled to a consolidated salary of Rs 4.50 lakh per month without the facility of a house and car, the finance ministry said while inviting applications for the post.

Besides senior government officials, private sector employees who have worked at the level of CEO, CFO, COO or equivalent are also eligible to apply for the post. The position is also open for persons from an academic backgrounds.

The appointment would be made by the central government on the recommendation of the Financial Sector Regulatory Appointments Search Committee (FSRASC).

The FSRASC is also free to identify and recommend any other person, on the basis of merit, who has not applied for the post.

The last date for applying for the post is September 5.

PFRDA regulates the National Pension System subscribed by the government as well as private employees from organized and unorganized sectors.

