Left Menu

Finance ministry invites application for PFRDA chairperson post

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 15:49 IST
Finance ministry invites application for PFRDA chairperson post
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government has started the search for a successor to Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) chairman Supratim Bandyopadhyay whose term is ending in January next year.

PFRDA chairperson holds office for five years or till the age of 65 years.

The chairperson is entitled to a consolidated salary of Rs 4.50 lakh per month without the facility of a house and car, the finance ministry said while inviting applications for the post.

Besides senior government officials, private sector employees who have worked at the level of CEO, CFO, COO or equivalent are also eligible to apply for the post. The position is also open for persons from an academic backgrounds.

The appointment would be made by the central government on the recommendation of the Financial Sector Regulatory Appointments Search Committee (FSRASC).

The FSRASC is also free to identify and recommend any other person, on the basis of merit, who has not applied for the post.

The last date for applying for the post is September 5.

PFRDA regulates the National Pension System subscribed by the government as well as private employees from organized and unorganized sectors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

 Australia
2
OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

 Global
3
Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

 Russian Federation
4
ESO shares this stunning view of Milky Way as it stretches over Atacama Desert

ESO shares this stunning view of Milky Way as it stretches over Atacama Dese...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022