''POWERGRID Board of Directors in their meeting held on August 8, 2022 have accorded approval for appointment Pramod Kumar, Executive Director (Finance) as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company from August 8, 2022,'' the company said in a regulatory filing.

Kumar is a Fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountant of India, having experience of 35 years in Power Sector involving almost all areas of Finance and Accounting function i.e. finalization of Corporate Accounts, formulation of Capital Budget, coordination with Internal/Statutory/Government Auditors, concurrence of Award activities, MIS, Fund Management etc. *** Statiq to invest Rs 40 crore in setting up EV charging stations in residential areas * Startup Electric Vehicle (EV) charging network service provider Statiq on Tuesday said it plans to invest Rs 40 crore in setting up charging stations in residential complexes.

Initially, the charging stations will be set up in Delhi-NCR region followed by other metro cities before going pan-India, the company said in a statement.

''Providing charging at residential colonies becomes a priority for Statiq as we get to cater to a captive consumer base. Our plan is to set up semi-fast chargers and incentivise them via free charging,'' Statiq Co-Founder and CEO Akshit Bansal said.

Each charging hub will be equipped by Statiq with two 7.7-kW type-2 connectors for electric passenger vehicles and two 3.3-kW smart sockets to be used by all EVs.

In June, the company had announced raising over Rs 200 crore in a Series 'A' funding led by Shell Ventures. Statiq has also partnered with Hero Electric and Ather Energy for setting up EV charging networks in north India.

