Left Menu

German finance ministry to adapt tax system to inflation - officials

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 09-08-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 21:16 IST
German finance ministry to adapt tax system to inflation - officials
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's finance ministry wants to raise income tax thresholds and increase child benefits in response to the highest inflation in Germany in decades, ministry officials said on Tuesday.

Tax revenue is set to decline by 10.12 billion euros next year as a result, and 17.5 billion in 2024, the officials said.

Also Read: Germany on good gas path but unlikely to hit November target, says network regulator

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

 Australia
2
OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

 Global
3
Scientists detect dark matter from 12 billion years ago - and that's only 1.7 billion years after the universe's beginning

Scientists detect dark matter from 12 billion years ago - and that's only 1....

 Japan
4
Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022