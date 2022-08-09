German finance ministry to adapt tax system to inflation - officials

Germany's finance ministry wants to raise income tax thresholds and increase child benefits in response to the highest inflation in Germany in decades, ministry officials said on Tuesday.

Tax revenue is set to decline by 10.12 billion euros next year as a result, and 17.5 billion in 2024, the officials said.

Also Read: Germany on good gas path but unlikely to hit November target, says network regulator

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)