Germany on good gas path but unlikely to hit November target, says network regulator

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 25-07-2022 16:44 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 16:21 IST
Germany on good gas path but unlikely to hit November target, says network regulator
Bundesnetzagentur Image Credit: Wikipedia
Germany is back on the path of decent gas injection levels but is unlikely to reach its gas storage target for Nov. 1, the head of the country's network regulator said on Monday.

Klaus Mueller, head of the Bundesnetzagentur regulator, said on Twitter that the task at the moment is to reach a Sept. 1 target of 75% of gas storage filled. As of July 23, he said, total storage levels were at 65.91%.

The Economy Ministry last week raised its storage targets for autumn after the Nord Stream 1 pipeline resumed operation after 10 days of maintenance but only at 40% of capacity. The new targets are 75% by Sept. 1, 85% by Oct. 1, and 95% by Nov. 1, said the economy ministry, while also unveiling energy-saving measures including a ban on heating swimming pools in private homes in winter.

However, Mueller said later Monday that he does not believe it is possible to reach the target of 90% to 95% storage capacity by Nov. 1, news outlet Welt reported, citing participants at a gas meeting hosted by the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg. At the current Nord Stream 1 delivery level, storage levels, in the best case, could reach a maximum of 80% to 85% full, Welt cited him as saying.

