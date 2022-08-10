Left Menu

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2022 11:35 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 11:35 IST
Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Tata Chemicals gained nearly 9 per cent in morning trade on Wednesday after the company posted strong first-quarter earnings.

Shares of Tata Chemicals opened on a bullish note at Rs 999.95, then gained further ground to touch Rs 1,043, registering a jump of 8.96 per cent over its previous close.

On the NSE, the stock opened at Rs 1,015, then climbed to Rs 1,038.05, higher by 8.47 per cent over its last close.

Tata Chemicals on Tuesday reported an 86.25 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 637 crore during the quarter ending June 30.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 342 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations rose 34.15 per cent during the quarter under review at Rs 3,995 crore, compared to Rs 2,978 crore in the same period of last fiscal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
3
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
4
Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022