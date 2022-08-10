Left Menu

Centre releases Rs 1.16 lakh crore as tax devolution to states

The central government on Wednesday released two instalments of tax devolution to states amounting to Rs 1,16,665.75 crore as against the normal monthly devolution of Rs.58,332.86 crore, the Ministry of Finance said.

The central government on Wednesday released two instalments of tax devolution to states amounting to Rs 1,16,665.75 crore as against the normal monthly devolution of Rs.58,332.86 crore, the Ministry of Finance said. Uttar Pradesh has got the highest amount of Rs 20,928.62 crore followed by Bihar at Rs 11,734.22 crore.

"The Union Government has released two instalments of tax devolution to State Governments amounting to Rs 1,16,665.75 crore on 10th August, 2022, as against normal monthly devolution of Rs.58,332.86 crore," the Union Ministry of Finance said in a statement. "This is in line with the commitment of Government of India to strengthen the hands of States to accelerate their capital and developmental expenditure," the ministry said.

Andhra Pradesh has got Rs 4,721.44 crore; Chhattisgarh has received Rs 3,974.82 crore and Madhya Pradesh has received Rs 9,158.24 crore. West Bengal has received Rs 8,776.76 crore as two instalments of tax devolution from the union government.

Gujarat has received Rs 4,057.64 crore; Haryana has received Rs 1,275.14 crore; Maharashtra has received Rs 7,369.76 crore; Rajasthan has received Rs 7,030.28 crore and Tamil Nadu has received Rs 4,758.78 crore. (ANI)

