Left Menu

Indian stock indices settle steady; July inflation data in focus

Indian stock indices closed Wednesday's trade largely on a steady note. Sensex closed at 58,817.29 points, down just 35.78 points or 0.061 per cent, whereas Nifty closed at 17,534.75 points or just up 9.65 points or 0.055 per cent.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 16:32 IST
Indian stock indices settle steady; July inflation data in focus
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian stock indices closed Wednesday's trade largely on a steady note. Sensex closed at 58,817.29 points, down just 35.78 points or 0.061 per cent, whereas Nifty closed at 17,534.75 points or just up 9.65 points or 0.055 per cent. Among the Nifty 50 stocks, 30 traded in the green and the rest 20 in red, National Stock Exchange data showed.

For the record, the financial markets were closed on Tuesday on account of Muharram. "Investors were in a cautious mode in anticipation of the release of US inflation statistics (today), which will set the tone for the next FED policy meeting," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"The US CPI inflation during July is projected to remain high, in line with June inflation levels. This, along with strong job data, will compel the FED to keep taking a tough approach to rein in high inflation level." Inflation in the US is currently at an over four-decade high.

Meanwhile, barring today's tepid performance, Indian stock indices has been rallying for the past three weeks on account of the return of foreign portfolio investors after nine long months as well as inflation seemingly plateauing. Foreign portfolio investors becoming net buyers in Indian stock markets again after nine long months renewed the investors' sentiment. In July, FPIs bought equities worth Rs 4,989 crore and became net buyers after nine months, National Securities Depository (NSDL) data earlier showed.

In the past one month, the indices - Sensex and Nifty - gained around 7-8 per cent each, respectively. Notably, the Indian stocks recorded their best weekly performance during the week to July 22 marking its best week since February 2021. For fresh cues, Indian stock market investors will also await retail inflation data for July, which is expected on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming travellers; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming trave...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022