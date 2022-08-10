Omaxe posts nearly Rs 50 cr net loss in June quarter

Realty firm Omaxe Ltd on Wednesday reported its consolidated net loss at Rs 49.69 crore for the quarter ended June.

Its net loss stood at Rs 44.94 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the total income from operation rose to Rs 123.75 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from Rs 89.48 crore in the corresponding period last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Delhi-based Omaxe is one of the leading real estate developers in North India.

