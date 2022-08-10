Left Menu

Coal India Q1 profit almost triples to Rs 8,833 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 18:42 IST
Coal India Q1 profit almost triples to Rs 8,833 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Coal India Ltd on Wednesday reported almost three-fold rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 8,832.86 crore for June quarter 2022-23 on the back of higher sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3,169.86 crore in the year-ago period, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a filing to BSE.

Revenue from operations during April-June period increased to Rs 35,092.17 crore from Rs 25,282.75 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales in the first quarter rose to Rs 32,497.9 crore from Rs 23,293.65 crore earlier.

The company's output in April-June period increased to 159.75 million tonne (MT) from 123.98 MT in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output. The company is eyeing one billion tonne of production by 2023-24.

Shares of the company settled at Rs 219.85 apiece on BSE, up 2.02 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming travellers; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming trave...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022