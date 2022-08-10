Left Menu

Galaxy Surfactants Q1 consolidated PAT up 30.72 pc at Rs 100.4 cr

Galaxy Surfactants on Wednesday reported a 30.72 per cent growth in consolidated profit after tax PAT during the quarter ending June 30 at Rs 100.4 crore compared to the same period of the previous financial year.The performance surfactants and specialty care products manufacturers PAT stood at Rs 76.8 crore during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, the company said in a statement.Total revenue of the company rose by 39.23 per cent to Rs 1,156.9 crore compared to Rs 830.9 crore in the same period of the last fiscal.The first quarter of FY23, has been a strong quarter for us.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-08-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 18:45 IST
Galaxy Surfactants Q1 consolidated PAT up 30.72 pc at Rs 100.4 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Galaxy Surfactants on Wednesday reported a 30.72 per cent growth in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) during the quarter ending June 30 at Rs 100.4 crore compared to the same period of the previous financial year.

The performance surfactants and specialty care products manufacturer's PAT stood at Rs 76.8 crore during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, the company said in a statement.

Total revenue of the company rose by 39.23 per cent to Rs 1,156.9 crore compared to Rs 830.9 crore in the same period of the last fiscal.

“The first quarter of FY23, has been a strong quarter for us. While materialization of demand side risks did impact our volumes adversely, a healthy mix and leveraging on emerging opportunities ensured the highest profitability in this quarter,'' Galaxy Surfactants Managing Director U Shekhar said.

As stated previously, FY23 will be all about managing supply as well as demand side risks, while supply side factors did improve in this quarter, they are yet to revert to the pre-pandemic levels, he noted.

''The inflationary scenario globally combined with the deterioration of macro factors of a few countries severely impacted the mass categories which in turn impacted our performance surfactant volumes adversely. The energy crisis in Europe and the impending slowdown remain a cause of worry and risk for our specialty care products going ahead,'' he added.

Shares of the company on Wednesday closed at Rs 3,209.10, up 1.83 per cent on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming travellers; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming trave...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022