S Chand and Company Q1 net profit at Rs 6 crore * S Chand and Company Limited returned to black in the June quarter and posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 6 crore on the back of higher income.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 31.37 crore in the April-June quarter 2021-22, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Its revenue from operations increased to Rs 107 crore, about three-fold jump compared Rs 36 crore a year ago. *** Paytm partners with Piramal Finance to offer loans to merchants * Paytm has partnered with Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd (Piramal Finance) to expand distribution of merchant loans to the small cities and towns.

Paytm has a large number of merchants from big and small cities across the country, which will provide a large base to Piramal Finance to offer credit to these small business owners. It will be done with the help of data-driven underwriting along with credit sanctions based on business income.

Merchant partners will be able to avail loans of up to Rs 10 lakh with a tenure of 6-24 months, a release said.

