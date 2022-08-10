Left Menu

Business briefs

It will be done with the help of data-driven underwriting along with credit sanctions based on business income.Merchant partners will be able to avail loans of up to Rs 10 lakh with a tenure of 6-24 months, a release said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2022 19:35 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 19:35 IST
Business briefs
  • Country:
  • India

S Chand and Company Q1 net profit at Rs 6 crore * S Chand and Company Limited returned to black in the June quarter and posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 6 crore on the back of higher income.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 31.37 crore in the April-June quarter 2021-22, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Its revenue from operations increased to Rs 107 crore, about three-fold jump compared Rs 36 crore a year ago. *** Paytm partners with Piramal Finance to offer loans to merchants * Paytm has partnered with Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd (Piramal Finance) to expand distribution of merchant loans to the small cities and towns.

Paytm has a large number of merchants from big and small cities across the country, which will provide a large base to Piramal Finance to offer credit to these small business owners. It will be done with the help of data-driven underwriting along with credit sanctions based on business income.

Merchant partners will be able to avail loans of up to Rs 10 lakh with a tenure of 6-24 months, a release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming travellers; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming trave...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022