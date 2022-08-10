Left Menu

Tata Chemicals shares jump 12 pc on strong quarterly results

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 20:31 IST
Tata Chemicals shares jump 12 pc on strong quarterly results
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Tata Chemicals on Wednesday jumped over 12 per cent after the company posted strong earnings in the June quarter.

The stock climbed 12.23 per cent to settle at Rs 1074.25 apiece on the BSE.

On the NSE, it zoomed 12.04 per cent to Rs 1,072.25 apiece.

In volume terms, 7.60 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 1.55 crore shares on the NSE during the day.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 35.78 points lower at 58,817.29 points on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Tata Chemicals reported an 86.25 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 637 crore for the three months ended June.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 342 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose 34.15 per cent during the quarter under review at Rs 3,995 crore compared to Rs 2,978 crore in the year-ago period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming travellers; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming trave...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022