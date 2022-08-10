Tata Chemicals shares jump 12 pc on strong quarterly results

Shares of Tata Chemicals on Wednesday jumped over 12 per cent after the company posted strong earnings in the June quarter.

The stock climbed 12.23 per cent to settle at Rs 1074.25 apiece on the BSE.

On the NSE, it zoomed 12.04 per cent to Rs 1,072.25 apiece.

In volume terms, 7.60 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 1.55 crore shares on the NSE during the day.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 35.78 points lower at 58,817.29 points on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Tata Chemicals reported an 86.25 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 637 crore for the three months ended June.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 342 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose 34.15 per cent during the quarter under review at Rs 3,995 crore compared to Rs 2,978 crore in the year-ago period.

