Left Menu

European shares tick higher; Aegon leads gains among insurers

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.1%, after clocking its best session in nearly two weeks on Wednesday on bets that the softer-than-expected inflation reading will encourage the Federal Reserve to become less aggressive on interest rates hikes. "The markets are riding higher on the fact that the peak has been passed in terms of inflation in the United States," said Sebastian Paris-Horvitz, head of research at La Banque Postale Asset Management.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 14:24 IST
European shares tick higher; Aegon leads gains among insurers
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

European shares edged higher on Thursday after a strong rally in the previous session on signs of U.S. inflation cooling, while Aegon climbed after the Dutch insurer raised its full-year forecast. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.1%, after clocking its best session in nearly two weeks on Wednesday on bets that the softer-than-expected inflation reading will encourage the Federal Reserve to become less aggressive on interest rates hikes.

"The markets are riding higher on the fact that the peak has been passed in terms of inflation in the United States," said Sebastian Paris-Horvitz, head of research at La Banque Postale Asset Management. Gains were limited by losses in miners, down 0.7%, and the top sectoral decliner on weak results from Antofagasta. The company's shares fell 1.3% and dragged peer Rio Tinto down 3.8%.

The STOXX 600 is down about 9% so far this year, compared with a more than 11% decline for Wall Street's S&P 500 index. U.S. equities are heavily dependent on moves in big technology stocks, which fell sharply in the first half of the year on worries over rising interest rates. "The big decline in global markets in the first quarter was associated with these big growth stocks in the U.S. falling, and therefore Europe, which is less heavy on those, outperformed," Paris-Horvitz added.

Still, Europe is struggling with the fallout of the war in Ukraine as it looks to source energy from non-Russian sources. Germany often referred to as the European Union's economic engine is also struggling with scant rainfall. Low water levels on the Rhine, Germany's commercial artery, have disrupted shipping and pushed freight costs up more than five-fold.

Among other stocks, Aegon jumped to the top of the STOXX 600 with an 8.2% gain after raising forecasts for full-year operating capital generation and 2021-2023 free cash flow. The European insurance sector index advanced 0.8% in early trading and was among the top gainers.

Zurich Insurance Group also added 1.7% as it reported a better-than-expected rise in operating profit in the first half. Siemens dropped 1.5% after the engineering and technology group said a write-down at Siemens Energy resulted in its first quarterly loss in nearly 12 years.

Deutsche Telekom gained 0.9% as it lifted its annual outlook for the second time and posted quarterly core profit above estimates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

 India
2
After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its senior journalist arrested

After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its seni...

 Pakistan
3
NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, track explosive space weather events

NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, ...

 Global
4
Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ringed planet

Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ring...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022