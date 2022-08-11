Hustle-bustle witnessed at Delhi's Shahdara markets on Raksha Bandhan

With colourful tents erected outside sweets shops and groups of women thronged 'rakhi' stalls for last-minute shopping, markets in Delhi's Shahdara saw hustle and bustle on Raksha Bandhan on Thursday.

The markets in Shahdara's Bhola Nath Nagar witnessed a shoppers' rush with lanes crammed with two-wheelers and women bargaining to get the desired prices for sweets and rakhis. ''I have travelled from Meerut. My brother lives in Shahdara. As I did not get the time to buy rakhi, I have decided to purchase it from the market here before going to his home,'' said Rakesh (40), who grew up in these lanes of East Delhi. The shopkeepers are also trying to sell the maximum stock by giving discounts. ''I am offering discounts as I want to clear my stock by today. There is no use of them after that,'' said a rakhi vendor.

To lure customers, several sweets shops put up extra tables and erected tents outside their establishments. Many employees were seen working in a hurrying manner to complete the orders of customers. Markets across the national capital witnessed huge rush as people flocked them for the last-minute shopping. Anticipating a rush of passengers on Thursday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has made additional arrangements to ensure their smooth travel, officials said.

On Raksha Bandhan, the DMRC has deployed 169 additional ticket office machines and 65 customer facilitation agents to cater to the additional rush of passengers, they said.

Delhi's wholesale markets would remain closed on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a traders' body had said on Wednesday.

Wholesale markets, including Gandhi Nagar, Kashmere Gate, Bhagirath Place Electric Market, Chandni Chowk Kucha Mahajani Market, Chawri Bazar Steel Market, Naya Bazar, and Khari Baoli, among others, will remain closed on August 11, while retail shops on main road in Chandni Chowk and Sadar Bazar will remain open, it said.

