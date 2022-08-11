Danfoss India donates oxygen plant to Kancheepuram district hospital

Heating, ventilation and air-conditioning provider Danfoss India has donated to the Kancheepuram district government hospital a 250-litre per minute (LPM) oxygen plant under the corporate social responsibility initiative. The gesture is to serve an additional 50-80 oxygen beds at the healthcare facility, the company said on Thursday.

Last year, Danfoss commissioned a pilot oxygen plant and now the Denmark-headquartered firm was handing over the full-scale facility to the beneficiaries.

''...the pandemic has accentuated the need to build and improve our emergency healthcare infrastructure. It gives us immense satisfaction to be part of this collective fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic'', Danfoss India's president Ravichandran Purushothaman said in a statement. The district was among the badly affected ones during the pandemic, the statement said.

