Left Menu

Danfoss India donates oxygen plant to Kancheepuram district hospital

It gives us immense satisfaction to be part of this collective fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic, Danfoss Indias president Ravichandran Purushothaman said in a statement.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-08-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 21:47 IST
Danfoss India donates oxygen plant to Kancheepuram district hospital
  • Country:
  • India

Heating, ventilation and air-conditioning provider Danfoss India has donated to the Kancheepuram district government hospital a 250-litre per minute (LPM) oxygen plant under the corporate social responsibility initiative. The gesture is to serve an additional 50-80 oxygen beds at the healthcare facility, the company said on Thursday.

Last year, Danfoss commissioned a pilot oxygen plant and now the Denmark-headquartered firm was handing over the full-scale facility to the beneficiaries.

''...the pandemic has accentuated the need to build and improve our emergency healthcare infrastructure. It gives us immense satisfaction to be part of this collective fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic'', Danfoss India's president Ravichandran Purushothaman said in a statement. The district was among the badly affected ones during the pandemic, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

 India
2
Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ringed planet

Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ring...

 Global
3
NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, track explosive space weather events

NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, ...

 Global
4
After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its senior journalist arrested

After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its seni...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022