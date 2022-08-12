Brazil's B3 profit falls slightly, but beats expectations
Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2022 03:56 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 03:56 IST
Brazilian stock exchange operator B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao on Thursday reported a slight decline in second-quarter recurring net profit, as falling trading volumes reflected higher interest rates, but still beating analysts' estimates.
B3's recurring net profit came in at 1.34 billion reais ($259.76 million), above the Refinitiv forecast of 1.23 billion reais. ($1 = 5.1587 reais)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement