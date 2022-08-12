12 injured as state roadways bus hits truck in UP's Ramnagar
- Country:
- India
Around 12 passengers were injured as the bus they were travelling in collided with a truck in the early hours of Friday, police said.
The accident took place in Ramnagar police station limits at around 2 am when the Uttar Pradesh roadways bus allegedly tried to overtake the truck, they said.
The condition of at least four passengers, including two women, was critical and they were referred to the trauma centre in Lucknow for further treatment, they said.
The bus was plying from Kanpur to Balrampur with 75 passengers on board, Station House Officer Santosh said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kanpur
- Uttar
- Balrampur
- Station House
- Santosh
ALSO READ
Landslides block roads in Uttarkashi
NSA invoked against prime accused in Kanpur violence case
Uttar Pradesh: Petrol Pump manager shot dead in an attempt to stop oil theft
Uttarakhand: Congress always indulged in vote bank politics, alleges CM Dhami on Adhir Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark
CM Dhami pledges to make Uttarakhand drug-free by 2025