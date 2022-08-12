Left Menu

Sensex rises 138 points; Reliance Industries, Tata Steel surge

The Indian stock market's benchmark Sensex was trading 138 points higher in the afternoon session on Friday led by strong buying support in the index heavyweight Reliance Industries Limited, and power and metal stocks.

The Indian stock market's benchmark Sensex was trading 138 points higher in the afternoon session on Friday led by strong buying support in the index heavyweight Reliance Industries Limited, and power and metal stocks. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 59,470.89 points at 2.12 pm, which is 138.29 points or 0.23 per cent higher than its previous day's close at 59,332.60 points.

The markets witnessed volatile trading. The Sensex started the day in the red at 59,235.98 points and slumped to a low of 59,113.01 points in the morning session. The index witnessed good buying support in the afternoon session rising to a high of 59,538.08 points. The Sensex had gained 515.31 points or 0.88 per cent on Thursday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 49.75 points or 0.28 per cent higher at 17,708.75 points against its previous day's close at 17,659.00 points. The Nifty had gained 124.25 points or 0.71 per cent on Thursday.

The index heavyweight Reliance Industries Limited surged 1.85 per cent to Rs 2638. Tata Steel soared 3.07 per cent to Rs 112.45. NTPC surged 3.09 per cent to Rs 158.30. Power Grid Corporation rose 1.95 per cent to Rs 227.15. State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, ITC, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, IndusInd Bank and Asian Paints were among the major Sensex gainers.

Maruti Suzuki slipped 1.56 per cent to Rs 8680. L&T fell 1.20 per cent to Rs 1844.90. IT stocks witnessed selling pressure. Infosys fell 1.38 per cent to Rs 1597.35. Tata Consultancy Services was trading 0.86 per cent down at Rs 3392.95. HCL Technologies was trading 0.73 per cent lower at Rs 955. (ANI)

