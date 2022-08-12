Left Menu

Soccer-Barcelona sell further 24.5% stake in audiovisual studio to Orpheus Media

Barcelona have sold a 24.5% stake in their audiovisual studio to production company Orpheus Media for 100 million euros ($102.93 million), the LaLiga club said on Friday, as they look to raise more funds to register new players.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2022 16:40 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 16:11 IST
Barcelona Image Credit: ANI

Barcelona have sold a 24.5% stake in their audiovisual studio to production company Orpheus Media for 100 million euros ($102.93 million), the LaLiga club said on Friday, as they look to raise more funds to register new players. The agreement comes after the club signed a deal with digital fan token firm Socios.com to sell off 25% of their stake in Barca Studios last month.

"With this investment the strategic partners in Barca Studios show confidence in the value of the project and the future of digital content in the world of sport," the club said in a statement https://www.fcbarcelona.com/en/club/news/2736062/fc-barcelona-official-announcement. Barca have been using several mechanisms to increase their revenue in order to offset losses, reduce debt and fulfil LaLiga's financial fair play rules. ($1 = 0.9715 euros)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

