Left Menu

Road construction worker held for pouring hot tar on 3 men in Kerala

The construction worker has also lodged a complaint, police said.A case under Section 326 of the Indian Penal Code IPC has been registered against Krishnappan.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 12-08-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 17:29 IST
Road construction worker held for pouring hot tar on 3 men in Kerala
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 68-year-old man was arrested here on Friday for allegedly pouring boiling tar on three car passengers following an altercation, police said.

Police said they have arrested Krishnappan, a road construction worker, based on the complaint by the passengers, who are currently hospitalised.

Joseph, Vivek and Antony were admitted to a private hospital nearby after they had a fight with the construction workers over not keeping a warning board in connection with the road repair work.

''The complaint was lodged by the three passengers alleging that the construction worker threw boiling tar at them. A case has been registered. However, after examining the CCTV visuals, it seems like during the altercation, the tar accidentally fell on them. The construction worker has also lodged a complaint,'' police said.

A case under Section 326 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Krishnappan. Section 326 of IPC deals with the offence of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their chances

PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their cha...

 Germany
2
World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention with Rwandan leader; Wildfires rage, farmers struggle as another heatwave bakes western Europe and more

World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention w...

 Global
3
France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

 France
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open ticket sales; Rugby-Shaken Barrett feared worst after shocking hit against Springboks and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open tic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022