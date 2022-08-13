Left Menu

Tropical Storm Meari lashes Japan with heavy rain

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 13-08-2022 13:14 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 12:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Japan

Tropical Storm Meari lashed Japan's main island of Honshu with heavy rain on Saturday with further downpours forecast as it approaches the capital Tokyo.

Meari is forecast to dump as much as 300 millimeters of rain on parts of central Honshu, Japan's weather bureau said, threatening to disrupt the country's "bon" holiday period when many Japanese takes trips to visit family.

Bullet train services have been delayed and airlines including Japan Airlines and ANA Holdings cancelled flights, national broadcaster NHK reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

