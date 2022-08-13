Left Menu

CCI clears acquisition of ACC, Ambuja Cements by Adani Group

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 15:58 IST
Competition Commission of India
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given its approval for the acquisition of Holcim's stake in Ambuja Ltd and ACC Ltd by the Adani Group.

In a tweet on Friday, the watchdog said it has approved the ''acquisition of the stake in Holderind Investments, Ambuja Cements and ACC by Endeavour Trade and Investment''.

The proposed combination involves the acquisition of a 100 percent stake in Holderind Investments Ltd by Endeavour Trade and Investment Ltd.

Endeavour Trade and Investment Ltd is a Mauritius-based company that belongs to the Adani Group.

Holder in Investments is held by Holderfin BV and belongs to the Switzerland-based Holcim group and is a holding company of cement manufacturers Ambuja Cements and ACC Ltd.

Holder in Investments owned a 63.11 percent stake in Ambuja Cements and a 4.48 percent stake in ACC and further, Ambuja held a 50.05 percent stake in ACC.

In May, Adani Group announced a deal to acquire a controlling stake in Holcim Ltd's businesses in India -- Ambuja Ltd and ACC Ltd.

Along with it, Adani Group had made an open offer to both the companies' public shareholders to acquire a 26 percent stake each in the firm.

The regulator also approved Endeavour's open offer for further acquisition of stakpurchasesse of up to 26 percent stake each in Ambuja Cements and ACC.

Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices in the marketplace.

