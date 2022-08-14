Left Menu

13 killed in road accident in Pakistan

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 14-08-2022 11:15 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 11:10 IST
13 killed in road accident in Pakistan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least 13 people were killed in a collision between a passenger bus and a truck in the Punjab province of Pakistan, the officials said.

The bus had a head-on collision with a sugarcane-laden truck coming from the opposite direction in Rahim Yar Khan district, some 400kms from Lahore on Saturday evening, according to rescue officials.

There was a total of 18 passengers aboard the bus.

''After the accident, the rescue teams joined the locals to shift the injured to a hospital where 13 of them were pronounced dead while the condition of the remaining five injured is stated to be critical,'' it said, adding the dead included women as well.

The officials further said the rainwater was accumulated on the road where the accident took place.

''The bus got buried under the sugarcane sacks after the accident and rescue teams took considerable time to move the injured to the hospital,'' it said.

The driver of the truck reportedly managed to escape from the scene.

Road accidents have become all too frequent in Pakistan, pointing to the fact that shoddy infrastructure, dilapidated vehicles and lack of compliance with traffic rules add to the overall situation.

In 2020, WHO published data that showed that road accident deaths in Pakistan amounted to 1.93% of the total death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement until end of September; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement un...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic in Canadian Open; Baseball-Padres all-star Tatis suspended 80 games for banned substance and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-national activities; Veteran opposition leader Odinga ahead in Kenya's presidential race- official results and more

World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-natio...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing; U.S. House gives Biden a win with massive bill on climate change, drug prices and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022