Road accident in Ambala leaves three dead

Three youth were killed when an unknown vehicle hit their motorcycle on the Ambala-Chandigarh national highway, police said on Sunday.

The three were coming to Ambala city when the accident took place on Saturday night.

The deceased, aged between 17 and 22 years, were residents of Ambala Cantonment.

''They fell on the road and sustained serious injuries. They were brought in a serious condition to the Civil Hospital at Ambala City where the doctors declared them dead,'' a police official said.

A case has been registered against an unknown driver. The postmortem of the deceased was conducted in the hospital on Sunday morning and bodies handed over to relatives, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)