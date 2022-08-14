Left Menu

Road accident in Ambala leaves three dead

Three youth were killed when an unknown vehicle hit their motorcycle on the Ambala-Chandigarh national highway, police said on Sunday.The three were coming to Ambala city when the accident took place on Saturday night.The deceased, aged between 17 and 22 years, were residents of Ambala Cantonment.They fell on the road and sustained serious injuries.

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 14-08-2022 12:44 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 12:42 IST
Road accident in Ambala leaves three dead
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three youth were killed when an unknown vehicle hit their motorcycle on the Ambala-Chandigarh national highway, police said on Sunday.

The three were coming to Ambala city when the accident took place on Saturday night.

The deceased, aged between 17 and 22 years, were residents of Ambala Cantonment.

''They fell on the road and sustained serious injuries. They were brought in a serious condition to the Civil Hospital at Ambala City where the doctors declared them dead,'' a police official said.

A case has been registered against an unknown driver. The postmortem of the deceased was conducted in the hospital on Sunday morning and bodies handed over to relatives, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement until end of September; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement un...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic in Canadian Open; Baseball-Padres all-star Tatis suspended 80 games for banned substance and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-national activities; Veteran opposition leader Odinga ahead in Kenya's presidential race- official results and more

World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-natio...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing; U.S. House gives Biden a win with massive bill on climate change, drug prices and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022