Left Menu

Maha: Car catches fire on highway, four escape unhurt

A moving car caught fire inside a tunnel in Maharashtras Pune city on Sunday and four passengers managed to escape unhurt from the blaze, a fire official said. The incident took place in Katraj tunnel on Pune-Satara highway around 11 am, the official said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 14-08-2022 13:30 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 13:30 IST
Maha: Car catches fire on highway, four escape unhurt
  • Country:
  • India

A moving car caught fire inside a tunnel in Maharashtra's Pune city on Sunday and four passengers managed to escape unhurt from the blaze, a fire official said. The incident took place in Katraj tunnel on Pune-Satara highway around 11 am, the official said. The four people from Karvenagar area of the city were travelling towards Satara in the car when they noticed smoke emanating from the engine and they pulled over on the side of the road and got out before the flames engulfed the vehicle, he said.

Fire tenders were pressed into service to put out the blaze, he said. ''The cooling operation has been completed and nobody was injured in the incident. The exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement until end of September; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement un...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic in Canadian Open; Baseball-Padres all-star Tatis suspended 80 games for banned substance and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-national activities; Veteran opposition leader Odinga ahead in Kenya's presidential race- official results and more

World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-natio...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing; U.S. House gives Biden a win with massive bill on climate change, drug prices and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022