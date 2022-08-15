Left Menu

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates exhibition on Partition

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-08-2022 00:23 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 00:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated an exhibition on the horrors of Partition at the Bhubaneswar Railway Station here on Sunday.

The exhibition was organised at the East Coast Railway's various stations including Puri, Sambalpur and Visakhapatnam.

Pradhan also felicitated two freedom fighters -- Shyam Sundar Behera and Ramahari Goswami.

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi also attended the event.

