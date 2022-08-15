Delhi Airport on Monday announced the launch of the beta version of DigiYatra app on the Android platform, aimed at providing paperless air travel.

With this technology, passengers' entry would be automatically processed based on the facial recognition system at all checkpoints including entry into the airport, security check areas, and aircraft boarding, among others, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a release.

The 'DigiYatra' is a Biometric Enabled Seamless Travel experience (BEST)-based on facial recognition technology.

The airport operator had installed the required facility at its Terminal 3 and conducted its trials as well.

Nearly 20,000 passengers had the seamless and secured travel experience after using the facility during the trials, DIAL claimed.

The beta version of the DigiYatra app is presently available at Playstore (for Android platform). The same app will be available at App Store (for IOS platform) in a few weeks' time, DIAL said.

**** Benling India transitions to LFP batteries for entire 2-wheeler range Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Benling India said it has transitioned to Lithium-iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries for its entire two-wheeler range.

Benling India has received all necessary approvals from Manesar-based International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) and Automotive Association of India (ARAI) for its entire range of e-vehicles on LFP batteries, which will soon be made be available to the dealer outlets pan-India, a company release said.

The company has already scheduled for 1,20,000 deliveries for this fiscal, it added.

**** Baxy Mobility sees over 10-fold rise in vehicle sales at 1,696 units in June quarter Baxy Group's commercial 3-heeler division Baxy Mobility's vehicle sales surged more than 10-fold to 1,696 units in the June quarter over the same period last year, the company said on Monday.

The company had sold 145 units in the April-June period of FY22, it said in a statement.

After peaking in fiscal 2019, with around 9,000 units annually, the company said its 3-wheeler volume had fallen in fiscal 2020 and 2021, owing to the economic contraction coupled with mobility restrictions due to the pandemic, denting the demand significantly.

The strong growth in sales is likely to continue for the rest of the year, especially during the upcoming festive season, it said.

