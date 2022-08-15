Dutch court to announce ruling in MH17 murder trial on Nov 17

Left Menu

The prosecution is seeking life terms for all suspects. The Boeing 777 was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was hit over the rebel-held Donetsk region by what international investigators say was a Russian-made surface-to-air missile. The eastern region has also become a key focus of Russia's nearly six-month war in Ukraine.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 15-08-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 16:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Dutch court handling the murder trial of four suspects in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014 said on Monday it would hand down its verdict on Nov. 17.

Prosecutors say the one Ukrainian and three Russian defendants, who are all at large, helped supply a missile system that Russian-backed separatists used to fire a rocket at the plane on July 17, 2014. All 298 people on board were killed. The prosecution is seeking life terms for all suspects.

The Boeing 777 was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was hit over the rebel-held Donetsk region by what international investigators say was a Russian-made surface-to-air missile. The eastern region has also become a key focus of Russia's nearly six-month war in Ukraine. Most of the victims on board MH17 were Dutch nationals. The Dutch government holds Russia responsible. Authorities in Moscow deny any involvement.

The MH17 case has seriously strained the Netherlands' diplomatic relations with Moscow, even before the Russian invasion of Ukraine that started on Feb. 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

