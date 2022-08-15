UT admin has 'zero-tolerance' to corruption: LG's Advisor Rajeev Rai

The 76th Independence Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour across the Jammu region on Monday with Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, the Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, hoisting the tricolour at the main event here.

Bhatnagar said Jammu and Kashmir embarked on a journey of impartial and equitable governance three years ago, referring to the abrogation of operative portions of Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5, 2019.

He also inspected the security parade and took the salute from the contingents.

Extending his Independence Day greetings, Bhatnagar said ''Jammu & Kashmir is an integral part of multicultural and multi-ethnic India. August 5, 2019 marks a new dawn in the history of J&K and since then, the region has embarked on a journey of impartial and equitable governance.'' he said.

He said the administration has adopted ''zero-tolerance stand'' towards corruption.

The advisor said that due to the events post-reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir, over 20,000 refugees from Pakistan occupied J&K have been provided democratic rights and are being recognised equal citizens and given opportunities to be a part of India's march towards progress. They have also been provided relief worth Rs 5.5 lakh per household, he added.

On the healthcare front, he said all individuals above 18 years of age have been vaccinated. Similarly, 87 percent children in 12-14 age group have been provided the first dose and 77 percent of them have also received the second.

''To strengthen the health sector, 500 projects worth Rs 7,000 crore have been taken up. Two AIIMS, seven government medical colleges and 15 new nursing colleges are being set up in addition to two cancer institutes and two bone and joint hospitals,'' he said.

The advisor lauded the implementation of the PM medical scheme and said it is the only Union Territory of the country to provide free universal health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh per family, since its implementation from December 2020. Speaking on infrastructure, the advisor said, ''J&K ranks third in works under PMGSY Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) for constructing 6,452 km roads over the past two years. ''In the year 2021-22, 7,610 km roads were black topped, and a goal of 8,000 km has been set for the current financial year as well. 208 bridges were built during the past financial year while construction of 150-odd bridges has been aimed at during the present financial year,'' he said.

The twin tube Qazigund-Banihal tunnel has been completed at a cost of Rs 3,127 crore under the PM Development Fund and opened for traffic already. ''Works are ongoing at the six-lane Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway at a sanctioned cost of Rs 8,681 crore and the project is expected to be completed by 2024. The two-lane project over the Akhnoor-Poonch road is also set to complete by March 2024 at a projected cost of Rs 3109.27 crore.'' ''A double-lane project at a cost of Rs 4,034 crore over NH-244 spanning Chenani, SudhMahadev, Goha, Khalleni, Kishtwar, Chhatru, KhanabalKhadd is also being completed with deadline of August 2023. The 58-km long four-lane ring road project would also finish by December this year,'' the advisor said.

