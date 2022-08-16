Miners boost European stocks to fifth day of gains

European shares extended gains for a fifth straight session on Tuesday, underpinned by miners and defensive sectors, although concerns over a potential recession limited further upside in the indexes.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index rose 0.2% by 0712 GMT, hitting a fresh 10-week high after recouping much of its June losses. Miners jumped 1.1% to lead morning gains, boosted by strong results from London-listed global miner BHP Group , which rose 4%.

Telecoms and utilities - sectors seen as safer bets during economic uncertainty - also rose. Sonova plunged 12.5% after the hearing aid maker lowered its full-year earnings forecast, citing a slower-than-expected development in some important markets and higher component and freight costs.

Pandora fell 5% after the Danish jewellery maker reported second-quarter sales in line with expectations and reaffirmed its annual forecast, despite disappointing sales in the United States and China.

